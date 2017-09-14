Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from pal Francia Raisa

What a heartwarming story!

The Secret Life of Selena Gomez has just taken a medical turn: The singer says she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, and the donor was her pal Francia Raisa, who starred in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

The "It Ain't Me" singer, who limited her public appearances over the summer despite the release of new tracks such as "Bad Liar" and "Fetish," said the surgery was a result of her longtime battle with lupus and that she was keeping a low profile to recover, she revealed Thursday morning on Instagram. . .

The 25-year-old famously took a break from her career in late 2013 to undergo chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease that she's dealt with for years. . . .

The latest hurdle appeared to result in the kidney transplant, which she explained in the lengthy Instagram post that featured an image of her and Raisa holding hands and smiling as they lay in adjacent hospital beds..