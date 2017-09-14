Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from pal Francia Raisa

What a heartwarming story!
The Secret Life of Selena Gomez has just taken a medical turn: The singer says she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, and the donor was her pal Francia Raisa, who starred in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."
The "It Ain't Me" singer, who limited her public appearances over the summer despite the release of new tracks such as "Bad Liar" and "Fetish," said the surgery was a result of her longtime battle with lupus and that she was keeping a low profile to recover, she revealed Thursday morning on Instagram. . .
The 25-year-old famously took a break from her career in late 2013 to undergo chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease that she's dealt with for years. . . .
The latest hurdle appeared to result in the kidney transplant, which she explained in the lengthy Instagram post that featured an image of her and Raisa holding hands and smiling as they lay in adjacent hospital beds..
The Disney Channel alum said she planned to share the details of her journey "soon" and thanked her family and doctors for caring for her during the harrowing experience.
"And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she said. Gomez's fans took to Raisa's Instagram account following the announcement to flood her comments with gratitude. . .
Gomez concluded her remarks by saying that "lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made," and urging her followers to visit the Lupus Research Alliance website.