Hurricane Harvey Cat shows the Internet how to Triumph over Adversity

Cats tend to be cranky creatures ... So you can imagine how they might react to discovering that their homes have been inundated with up to several feet of water.

Or you can just look at the cat above, whose face really says it all.

Photographer Scott Olson captured this incredible image in Houston on August 30, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's tear through Houston.

The internet being what it is, it didn't take long for this little kitty to get meme-ified. Turns out cute cat + angry expression = the ideal projection of our collective rage, whether it's about the devastation in Houston or just about life in general.

FB post by LAURA MULLANE on 9-1-17: While I love both dogs and cats, we all know, when the chips are down, I'm a dog person. But that may change with this photo. All the photos I've seen of dogs and horses escaping the flooding, they look terrified. This cat just looks pissed--like he's going to write a sternly worded letter to his city councilor when he gets home...right after he smokes a few cigarette butts out of the gutter, does a shot of Jack Daniels, and starts #bitchplease trending on Twitter of pictures of dogs in boats. . . . .

Wherever you are, pissed-off Harvey cat, we hope you're happy and healthy. And thank you for reminding us that sometimes, you just gotta rage in the face of adversity.