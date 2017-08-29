The Annual London Zoo Weigh-In

Hundreds of animals at ZSL London Zoo - from the tree frogs to the squirrel monkeys - are being measured as part of the annual weigh-in. The sizes and weights of the creatures are recorded by zookeepers so they can monitor the creatures' health and well-being.

There are currently 20,166 animals and 698 different species at the zoo. . .

"Weight is a particularly important indicator of health, and we can even detect pregnancies through a growing waist line," ZSL's zoological manager Mark Habben said.

The results are recorded in a database so that zoos around the world can compare information and check their animals are normal and healthy. . .

The penguins are tricked into walking on to the scales using fish while squirrel monkeys follow a blue ball on a stick. For larger animals, the scales are disguised as patches of grass in order to record their statistics.

Much of what is known about the typical weights and measurements of animals has been discovered in zoos.

London Zoo said it meant that people who were studying wild animals could use the zoo's measurements to get a better idea about them. For example, conservationists in Indonesia are able to tell the rough ages of the tigers they are tracking by measuring the size of their paw prints and comparing them to animals in zoos.

See Original Article for more including pictures.

The following links have more pictures! :

London Zoo Weigh-In – In Pictures

London Zoo weigh-in Picture Gallery

Related – A more in-depth article on the topic:

Weigh a python? Leave it to the London Zoo