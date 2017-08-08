Newsvine

D. R. Inspired Me

International Cat Day 2017 Quotes: 20 Sayings To Celebrate Your Favorite Felines

Hey, it's International Cat Day!  Who Knew?  😺

See original article for quotes and great pictures and tweet videos. I like the cat carrying a pipe in his mouth and a monocle eyepiece a la Sherlock Holmes!  

I was trying to find a way to seed Bing.com, because their picture of the day today, 8-8-17 is an awesome Canadian Lynx in Alaska.  Go to https://www.bing.com and click on the info. button on the lower right after enjoying the Lynx beauty and read up on them in the summary and more picts.  That's when I discovered today is one of the celebrated cat days.  There are more - National Cat Day and World Cat Day.  See "International Cat Day - Five fast facts you need to know":

http://heavy.com/news/2017/08/international-cat-day-2017-facts-origin-date-world/

Related:

https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/international-cat-day/

