Newsvine

D. R. Inspired Me

About The world extends beyond our borders-Respect others-Negotiation, Not war Articles: 1 Seeds: 262 Comments: 7685 Since: May 2012

Stephen Colbert Appears on Russia's Late-Night Talk Show | Includes VIDEO

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by D. R. Inspired Me View Original Article: TVLine
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 3:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Stephen Colbert just met his Russian counterpart. The late-night host officially launched “Russia Week” on Monday’s (7-17-2017) episode of The Late Show, in which he shared the first of five segments that were filmed on location in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Colbert makes an appearance on Evening Urgant, Russia’s late-night talker that host Ivan Urgant describes as “closer to [Jimmy] Fallon than to John Oliver.”

Related:  http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/la-et-entertainment-news-updates-june-stephen-colbert-russian-tv-presidential-1498319948-htmlstory.html

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor