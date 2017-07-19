Stephen Colbert Appears on Russia's Late-Night Talk Show | Includes VIDEO

Stephen Colbert just met his Russian counterpart. The late-night host officially launched “Russia Week” on Monday’s (7-17-2017) episode of The Late Show, in which he shared the first of five segments that were filmed on location in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Colbert makes an appearance on Evening Urgant, Russia’s late-night talker that host Ivan Urgant describes as “closer to [Jimmy] Fallon than to John Oliver.”