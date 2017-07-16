Litigator, Mother and Climate Champion: Abbie Dillen Is a Name You Should Know

The earth needs a good lawyer, here is one of them. In the past Abbie Dillen advocated:

"for endangered species such as gray wolves and grizzly bears, as well as the landscapes they rely on."

“My heart is always in the wilds of Montana,” Dillen says, “but even those amazing places are not immune to the threat posed by climate change.” _______________________

“Sometimes there’s virtue in having no choice but to fight like hell, and that’s this moment,” says Abbie Dillen, Earthjustice’s vice president of litigation for climate and energy.

Dillen uses the law to make way for clean energy by outmaneuvering the fossil fuel industry, with the goal of halting the most devastating impacts of climate change.

This aim has been harder to achieve since the start of the Trump administration—the most anti-environmental in memory. But Dillen says she’s ready for battle and that she appreciates the clarity of purpose that comes with having an unmistakable opponent. . .

She headed to New York City in 2008 to keep pursuing coal cases on the national level. By aggressively enforcing our clean air, clean water and waste disposal laws, attorneys like Dillen have forced the fossil fuel industry to pay its fair freight, letting clean energy compete. . . .

(Back in CA) She now leads the legal charge for renewable energy and against Trump’s fossil-fueled agenda, state by state. Many decisions about where Americans get their energy are made in statehouses and local utility commissions—not on Capitol Hill. Dillen’s team is encouraging the spread of electric vehicles, stopping power companies from bilking customers to prop up aging fossil fuel plants and mandating that utilities across the country invest more money in wind and solar.

Above all, Dillen wants to tear down the legal and political barriers to clean power to help the next generation . . .