Olivia de Havilland turns 101, fights 'Feud', Commentary

July 1, 2017 - As she turns 101 today, Olivia de Havilland has thrown down a challenge: Remember me as I am. If you live long enough and have moxie, you can do that.

The Oscar-winning actress has sued FX and Ryan Murphy Productions over the way she is portrayed in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan.” She says the TV show damages her reputation by portraying her as a hypocrite and a petty gossip. . .

The suit defends “Olivia de Havilland’s reputation for good manners, class, and kindness.” . . .

If de Havilland needs support with her lawsuit, she can look to film historian Jeanine Basinger, who recently told me she wouldn’t watch “Feud” because she knows the program would make her furious. She knew Crawford and Davis, likes them and says they were never really enemies.

For the record, de Havilland is one of the most important figures in Hollywood history. She may be known for starring in “Gone With the Wind,” the 1939 Civil War epic; being the frequent co-star of Errol Flynn; and winning the best-actress Oscar for “To Each His Own” (1946) and “The Heiress” (1949).

Her greatest contribution, however, is she took on the studio system in the 1940s and won. . .

Maybe the lawsuit will send people back to look at her films . . She could play good and bad, and she was a fighter. Still is. It’s a tremendous example to set at 101.