Looking at JFK's legacy in the shadow of his death, "JFK at 100"

On May 29th John F. Kennedy would have turned 100 years old. Historians rate JFK in the top 10 list of all U.S. Presidents. In the 1960's, despite far more turmoil in our Country than currently, we sent men to the moon and other great achievements; America was known for innovation and daring. Yet for many years now Corporate interests control our Government and have stifled innovation, as they don't want competition. We are too satisfied with having too little.

JFK: We are both devoting massive sums of money to weapons that could be better devoted to combat ignorance, poverty, and disease.

JFK: We chose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.

GREENFIELD: And he set the nation on a path to win the space race. Despite what he did in life, the shocking manner of his death and its aftermath may have had as great an impact. . . .There was something of a consensus that something had gone wrong, terribly wrong in the collective soul of the country, where optimism and confidence had always been at the core of our outlook. Moreover, it seemed impossible to believe that the most powerful person on Earth could be brought down by a single, insignificant figure. Instead, conspiracy theories bloomed in best-selling books and popular movies, pointing to a cabal of shadowy, powerful figures in the military-industrial complex. And to the extent that Americans embraced such theories, what did it say about how much trust should be placed in the legitimacy of the American system? . . . . A decade after Kennedy’s death, after Vietnam and Watergate, the percentage of Americans who had trusted their government in Washington to do what was right dropped by more than half. (See minute 3:55 in Video)

No one can say what would have been different if President Kennedy’s life had not been cut short. . . .

What does seem clear is that his death drained something out of the American spirit; made us less confident, less certain. If that could happen in broad daylight in the streets of a city, maybe we weren’t the country we thought we were.