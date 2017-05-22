Erdogan Ordered His Goons To 'Attack' Protesters

Video footage has emerged of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordering his goon squad to kick and beat US protesters to a bloody pulp. (Also shows Erdogan calmly watching as the brawl unfolds yards away. See the two videos by Voice of America Turkish news service in the Original Article)

According to audiovisual analysis of footage taken during Tuesday’s protests in Washington DC, Turkey’s president ordered his bodyguards to attack a nearby group of peaceful Kurdish protesters. . .

The battle cries came just after Erdogan appeared to relay orders to his personal bodyguard while sitting in the back of a black Mercedes Benz outside of the embassy. . . Shouting is heard, and Erdogan’s security staff was seen storming the protesters.

Erdogan’s security detail won the street battle. Suit-clad men from the pro-Erdogan side of the fracas were recorded kicking protesters in the head and choking others. Nine people were injured, one seriously.

(The) VOA Turkish video shows Erdogan calmly watching as the brawl unfolds yards away. . .

The incident has increased tensions between the U.S. and Turkish governments. It also comes as Erdogan is in the midst of a crackdown on dissenters at home.

The State Department has said it is investigating the incident . . . The embassy responded by claiming that Erdogan’s protection detail was acting in “self-defense” against the protesters, which the Turkish government claims were "terrorists" . . .

Several lawmakers blasted Erdogan and his goons. The video of Erdogan hanging out in his Mercedes and apparently ordering the onslaught also led to widespread outrage on social media.

Arizona Sen. John McCain said in an interview on Thursday that the U.S. government should throw Turkey’s ambassador, Serdar Kilic, “the hell out of the United States of America.” In one video recorded of Tuesday’s events, Kilic is seen confronting a Washington, D.C. police officer who was trying to break up the street fight.