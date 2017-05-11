Newsvine

D. R. Inspired Me

Trump Faces the Fallout from Firing James Comey: A Closer Look (Late Night w/Seth Meyers)

Published on May 10, 2017 Seth takes a closer look at President Trump's sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, the man investigating POTUS's ties to Russia during the campaign.

Video 14:28 minutes -- That's the longest A Closer Look segment I've seen.  And it's worth every minute of it. 
Some Gems:
"This is how crazy things are in the Trump Administration - Reporters literally don't have the aerobic strength to report the news anymore...."  See video for context and punch line.

Clip:  Mr. Comey was addressing a group of FBI employees in Los Angeles when the television in the background flashed the news that he had been fired. . . . Comey said he thought it was a fairly funny prank.

And a news pundit:  "The White House is peeing on our leg and trying to tell us it's raining outside."
And Anderson Coopers "epic eye-roll in cable news history"
Then there was the L.A. Freeway clip, and what happened at the airport.
OK, enough previews - See the Original Article Video and Enjoy, at least we can laugh through our tears!

