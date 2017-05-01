May Day 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Happy May Day to one and all . . .

Today is May 1, 2017! It marks the pagan holiday of Beltane and is also synonymous with International Workers’ Day, or Labour Day, and Loyalty Day in the United States. (It) occurs between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. . .

The date also became associated with the labor movement in the late 1800s after violent protests at Haymarket Square in Chicago. Workers around the world now celebrate the holiday with marches and protests. However, Labor Day in the United States is the first Monday in September.

In 1921, at a time when the U.S. government was most afraid of violent working-class uprisings, the U.S. government declared May 1 “Loyalty Day.”

Learn more about the history and origins of this day that celebrates summer, working classes, and American loyalty: