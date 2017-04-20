Seven Things to Know About Climate Change (non-partisan)

Republished for Earth Day - Sat 4-22-2017

The seeded article contains cinemagraphs and graphics that convey amazing content. So please view the Original Article which perfectly exemplifies the expression "A picture is worth a thousand words." Earth Day is Sat. April 22nd; this guide is a timely reminder.

Being on the side of the planet is not a partisan issue - (paraphrase Nat.Geo. editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg). Earth is home to all of us.

Earth's temperature goes up and down from year to year - but over the past half century it has gone up a lot. Carbon dioxide warms the planet, and we've increased the amount in the air by nearly half, mostly since the 1960's. More than nine out of 10 climate scientists agree: Our carbon emissions are the main cause of global warming. . . We've known about the greenhouse effect since the 1800's. . . Arctic sea ice is shrinking, and glaciers are retreating worldwide. Seas could rise three feet by 2100 - or maybe more. . . That loss speeds the warming, as . . . Worldwide, the number of climate-related disasters has more than tripled since 1980. . . Global warming adds moisture to the air, removing it from land and ocean. . . Animals and plants are already vanishing from parts of their range that are now too hot. Renewables, the fastest growing energy source, are projected to triple by 2040.

The theme of the planet, animals, environment, history, and cultures are a part of the magazines 129 year old history. National Geographic is non-partisan and their mission is to give policy makers and the public the facts so they can make informed decisions on how to keep the planet healthy. They don't comment on Government policy, but explain how that policy could affect people and wildlife.

"As we argue about the path we take, let's recall the facts that compel the journey." http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/climate-change-facts/ (4-1-2017)