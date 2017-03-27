Meet Indivisible, the young progressives leading the resistance to President Trump

In the weeks after Donald Trump won last year’s presidential election and Republicans kept control of Congress, Sarah Dohl, along with a handful of friends and former Capitol Hill colleagues, wanted Americans to know their voices could still be heard. . .

Not expecting much, they published online a 26-page document in mid-December, . . Its title, “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda,” quickly drew interest. George Takei, the actor who starred in the television series “Star Trek,” tweeted it to his 2.2 million followers. So, too, did former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who worked in the Clinton administration. . .

(It) has blossomed into a national movement, known as Indivisible. The mission centers on grass-roots advocacy targeting members of Congress inclined to work with the new administration and those who, in Indivisible’s view, don’t do enough to oppose it. . .

Indivisible isn’t a hierarchical organization with a national headquarters and local chapters. Instead, it’s a collection of groups committed to the same goal, employing tactics and operating on principles shared by Indivisible’s founders online. . .

Not all people who flooded congressional town halls in recent weeks were part of — or had even heard of — Indivisible. But many were.

“Every member of Congress cares about how their constituents view them and the narrative being formed in their districts,” said Dohl, who has held several jobs on Capitol Hill, including communications director for Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, whose district includes parts of Austin, Texas. “And we’re not just focused on Republicans. This is about Democrats standing up and having a spine . . .”

A chapter within the Indivisible guide is titled “How your member of Congress thinks and how to use that to save Democracy.” It offers up a simple point:

“To influence your own Member of Congress (MoC), you have to understand one thing: every House member runs for office every two years and every Senator runs for election every six years. Functionally speaking, MoCs are always either running for office or getting ready for their next election — a fact that shapes everything they do.”

The strategy, said Dohl, echoes the tea party movement that sprang up in 2009. At the time, President Obama’s efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act caused a conservative uproar. . . The next election cycle, Democrats, who at the time had controlled both chambers of Congress, lost the House.

Now, members of the movement hope it’s the reverse. “We’re seeing people who have never been involved in politics now motivated to speak up,” said Ezra Levin, who came up with the idea for the online guide and is now president of Indivisible Guide, which recently registered as nonprofit group. He worked with Dohl on Capitol Hill in 2009, during the rise of the tea party. . .

“This is setting the tone for members of Congress to know that constituents are paying attention,” Levin said. “And they’re not going to stop. This is going forward for months and years.” . .

The Reno group has about 1,100 Facebook members and has met a handful of times in recent months to talk about how to get their representatives at all levels of government — Democrats and Republicans alike — to hear them out on issues . . .

“It’s putting politicians on notice,” said (Reno organizer) Evans, a Democrat. “With the election of Donald Trump, I think more people are becoming engaged in politics and how our country is being governed.”