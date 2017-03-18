Could circular runways be the future of air travel? This man thinks so

See the embedded 3 minute BBC video showing simulations of the “Endless Runway Airport”. Originally seen on BBC, what I find fascinating is that aircraft can fly in from any direction and out towards any direction. Viewing and studying the simulation is great fun!

This radical concept will make takeoff and landing less risky. . . .

After spending years researching on the subject, Aviation expert Henk Hesselink of the Netherlands Aerospace Centre believes that circular runways could be the future of air travel. “My big idea is a circular runway. Aircraft can takeoff and land at points on this circle to make certain they have no crosswind and only headwind,” Hesselink was quoted as saying by bbc.

“Passengers will experience a slight turn similar to a turn in the air. Because of the centrifugal forces, the aircraft will automatically go slower and towards the centre of the runway,” said the Dutch expert, . . .

The main highlight of this concept is that it will become possible to let an aircraft avoid crosswinds while landing and takeoff. . . .

A circular runway is equivalent in length to three straight runways, and up to three planes can takeoff and land anytime. Apart from military tests in the 1960s, a commercial circular runway has never been built. . .