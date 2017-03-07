North Korea bars Malaysians from leaving the country, and Malaysia strikes back

North Korea barred all Malaysian citizens in the country from leaving on Tuesday, and Malaysia responded in kind, deepening a diplomatic crisis that began when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed in a Malaysian airport last month.

. . . The two countries expelled one another’s ambassadors on Monday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called the ban an “abhorrent act,” adding that North Korea was “effectively holding our citizens hostage.” He responded by temporarily barring all North Koreans from leaving Malaysia.

Malaysian officials said 11 Malaysians are in North Korea — mostly diplomats and their family members — and 14 North Korean officials remain at the embassy in Kuala Lumpur. However, hundreds of North Koreans are believed to live and work in the country.

The tit-for-tat escalation is only part of a diplomatic nightmare engulfing Asia, with North Korea at its core...

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. announced that it had deployed an advanced missile defense system — a bulwark against Pyongyang’s missile threat — to South Korea months sooner than expected.

The deployment infuriated Beijing, which sees the system — Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) -- as part of a U.S. strategy to contain China, . . .

The U.S. and South Korea maintain THAAD — which can be operational as soon as April -- is a defensive system designed only to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. Therefore, they say, it poses no threat to Beijing. . .

Malaysia and North Korea had enjoyed relatively warm ties. Since 2009, Malaysia had been one of the only countries that allow entry to North Koreans visa-free, but Malaysian officials revoked the privilege soon after Kim’s death.

Malaysian police have implicated seven North Koreans in the case, including four who left the country on the day of Kim’s death.

Malaysia's police chief, Khalid Abu Bakar, said on Tuesday that he believed two of those suspects were hiding inside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur. "We will wait and if it takes five years we will wait . . .