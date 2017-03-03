Amazing Bird Murmurations - #EarthCapture - Earth Unplugged

This amazing phone footage shows an amazing murmuration of 70,000 starlings! Have you seen a murmuration? Share your sighting in this Starling survey- http://www.rsb.org.uk/get-involved/bi...

Want to watch the full version? Click here for 9 minute Video with Music: https://youtu.be/wIHSicjm_Aw

Footage courtesy of Michael Mason

More: The aerial ballet the birds perform while flocking is mesmerizing to watch. But even more fascinating is the science behind how they are capable of such coordinated movement. . .

". . The way they move — it's like being able to watch the invisible flows of life energy."

"It is so awesome that birds can make such coordinated changes en masse... The communication must be instantaneous," commenters wrote.

Well, not instantaneous but extraordinarily rapid. So fast that it leaves us staring in wonder. And that wonder is something that has captured the interest of scientists for a long time. Now that we have technology that can keep up with, and then slow down, the birds' activity, scientists are figuring out how they are capable of such coordinated movement. Here's what they've discovered.

