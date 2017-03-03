A toxic workplace now a much bigger liability for companies

Corporate culture has long been the sort of squishy management consultant term that's hard to define, even harder to change, and the recipient of lots of lip service yet little action by chief executives.

But its importance was stamped into stark relief after a former Uber engineer recently made allegations about its sexist, chaotic and aggressive culture — "a game-of-thrones political war," she called it — at the San Francisco company in a deeply unsettling blog post about her experience there. . . .

More and more, stories depicting aggressive corporate cultures are both the source of fascination in a social-media-driven world and a potential reputation risk . . .

A company's culture has long been an underlying actor in any story about its successes, its struggles or its failures. But human resources and corporate reputation experts say that shifting expectations of consumers and employees, the role of social media and increasing interest from investors in corporate culture have driven the topic to the forefront, making exposure of a company's "how we do things around here" approach more salient and precarious than ever.

"People and analysts, in particular, are starting to say how a company treats its employees needs to be factored into valuations of the company," . . .

Social media is a big driver. And growth of sites like Glassdoor give anyone with an Internet connection the chance to offer unvarnished reviews of what it's like to work for a company . . .

Research has shown that consumers don't need to experience bad treatment themselves to think twice about buying from a company. . . when customers witness uncivil behavior between two employees, "not only do they think badly of those employees, but they generalize really dramatically to the organization and the brand," she said. Just 20% of participants in her study said they would do business with the firm again...