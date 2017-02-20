Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies suddenly in New York City

Russian officials said Vitaly Churkin, its ambassador to the United Nations, died suddenly in New York City on Monday.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told the Associated Press that the 64-year-old Churkin became ill in his office at Russia's U.N. mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Churkin has been Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a little over a decade and was considered Moscow's great champion at the U.N.

He had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts. . . .

Latest from CNN 2:42pm ET:

He died Monday at age 64, one day before his 65th birthday.

Churkin suffered from cardiac arrest while at the Russian Mission on East 67th Street, a law enforcement official said. He was taken to New York's Presbyterian Hospital, where he died.

Churkin was known as a confident, combative, disarming and humorous fixture at the UN Security Council. . . He stood firm in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime against Western attacks. And he cited US policy in Libya as a symbol of failure by Western countries who favored regime change.

Susan Rice, former US ambassador to the UN, said Churkin was "a formidable adversary, but always a friend."

Another former US ambassador, Samantha Power, said she was heartbroken by Churkin's death and credited him with trying to help Russian-US relations.

"Devastated by passing of UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin," Power tweeted. "Diplomatic maestro & deeply caring man who did all he could to bridge US-RUS differences." http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/20/europe/russia-un-ambassador-vitaly-churkin-dead/index.html