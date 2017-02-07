Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's Litigation DAPL -Trump admin withdraws EIS process; Announces that Oahe easement will be issued within 24 hours. Standing Rock denounces Army easement announcement, vows court challenge.

Today, the Army Corps of Engineers notified Congress that—within the next 24 hours—it will issue an easement to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe in North Dakota near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation. The Corps also reversed its Dec. 4 decision and announced that it would forego the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement analyzing alternate routes for the controversial crude oil pipeline.

In a statement, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said it is undaunted in its commitment to challenge an easement announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army for the Dakota Access Pipeline. “The drinking water of millions of Americans is now at risk. We are a sovereign nation and we will fight to protect our water and sacred places from the brazen private interests trying to push this pipeline through to benefit a few wealthy Americans with financial ties to the Trump administration,” said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. “Americans have come together in support of the Tribe asking for a fair, balanced and lawful pipeline process. The environmental impact statement was wrongfully terminated.” . . .

Archambault II said. “We call on the Native Nations of the United States to stand together, unite and fight back. Under this administration, all of our rights, everything that makes us who we are is at risk. Please respect our people and do not come to Standing Rock and instead exercise your First Amendment rights and take this fight to your respective state capitols, to your members of Congress, and to Washington, D.C.(on the 3/10/17 march)”