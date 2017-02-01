Trump's Supreme Court nominee questions power of administrative agencies

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is known for questioning how far courts should go in deferring to federal agencies on interpreting the law, a view that could be important for U.S. companies and, perhaps, for President Donald Trump.

Nominated by Trump on Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the nation's highest court, the 49-year-old Gorsuch is widely viewed as a sharp-eyed jurist and a crisp writer who has the potential to be a persuasive voice on the court.