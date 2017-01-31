Newsvine

D. R. Inspired Me

Pure white colt sells at Karaka yearling sales for $510,000

Beautiful Yearling.  See the video and pictures in the original article.

He's a rarity, a pure white colt, and he has sold for big money. . .

The colt commanded the auction ring during the final run of legendary auctioneer Joe Walls, who retires after 40 years on the rostrum. . .

Walls was in fine form, cajoling . . . suggesting keep him as a sire to breed white foals.

"It might be better than breeding bulls," he joked.

Maher will train the colt who Wallace described as "full of hard muscle" and a colt with a good attitude.

 

