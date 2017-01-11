What can we learn from history? The year of 2016 (and beyond) - BBC Newsnight

Evan Davis looks back (at 2016 and forward to 2017) and asks how 2016 will be remembered (with three historians), and which, if any, historical comparisons are fair. "2016 has seen a sense of assumptions changing. For many it's disorienting, and they reach out for historical parallels. . ."

“There are decades when nothing happens and then weeks when decades happen”

“Revolutions happen when assumptions that generations have had for very long periods are broken down and people no longer believe in them.”

"1830's, 1917, 1930's - each history has something useful to say, but none can really tell us where 2016 will lead to (in 2017 and beyond)."

Video 9 Min.