Democrats Denounced Sanders Ideas as "Impossible," Now Many are Starting to Materialize

When Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign began to surge in popularity, the Clinton Campaign, Democratic Party establishment, and corporate media teamed up to delegitimize his progressive policy ideas. Sanders was portrayed as an idealist, touting pipe dreams and intangible policies, while Hillary Clinton was portrayed as “the most qualified” candidate to get things done. Despite the Democratic Party favoring Clinton and her brand of incrementalism, across the country Bernie Sanders’ critics are being proven wrong, even in the face of a Republican President-elect, a Republican dominated congress, and Republican held state legislatures across the country. . .

In a win for progressive calls to enact election reforms that expand and promote democracy, Maine has adopted ranked-choice voting, a more democratic and fairer way to hold elections without binding voters to the two-party system. Alaska, Vermont, and West Virginia joined Oregon and California in passing automatic voter registration. . . .

Progressive Climate Change activists managed to help push through a pro-solar amendment in Florida this past August 2016, and help deny an anti-solar amendment in November.

One of Bernie Sanders’ most popular progressive ideas is making college a right for all Americans, . . .establishment denigrated the idea and its popularity as impossible. Bernie Sanders is already proving those critics wrong. . . .

Progressives, mobilized by Bernie Sanders, one of the very few politicians to stand with Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline, managed to push the Obama Administration and Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily halt the project for an environmental impact study to be conducted.

. . . grassroots organizing that has demonstrated its effectiveness not only in progressive states, but predominantly conservative states as well.

. . . Sanders’ surrogates and endorsements predominantly came from these grassroots based movements, . . .Change doesn’t come from the political establishment. As Bernie Sanders has reiterated, “real change takes place when people stand up and say “enough is enough,” and when we create a political revolution from the ground up.”