Dog too injured to move from track saved by companion who protects her from trains

Lucy was stranded on tracks in Ukraine, too injured to move. But her male friend Panda kept her alive for two days on the tracks by curling up next to her. . .

The pair were found by Denis Malafeyev, who shared a heart-racing video of the dogs dodging a train which sped over their heads. Even after they were rescued, they remained snuggled together in car boot on the way to the vets. . .

He added: 'It's such a touching story. I got a phone call from a friend who said that there were two dogs lying on the railway track near Tseglovka village for two days.

'When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn't move. 'But the male dog was protecting her from us. I saw a train approaching - and felt sick.

The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her.

'Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass. 'The male dog was doing this for two days in a row. Think about it. He was keeping her warm. . .

The owners of the dogs were found and the pair have been returned to them. The video went viral in Ukraine, Russia and other ex-USSR states today. (12-26-2016)

