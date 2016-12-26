Newly Declassified House Intel Report on Snowden Is 'Rifled With Obvious Falsehoods'

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday unveiled its full 37-page report on its three-year investigation into Edward Snowden, . .

The report, released just days before a holiday weekend, is an extended version of a highly acerbic — and disputed — unclassified summary the committee published in September, describing the former NSA contractor as a “serial exaggerator and fabricator.”

Snowden and other critics have vehemently denied the report’s conclusions. . . Snowden quickly derided the report, which delves into his personal and professional life, often citing seemingly petty workplace grievances. He tweeted to his more than 2.5 million followers that the document is “rifled with obvious falsehoods” — citing reporting by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Barton Gellman, who has also criticized the report.

. . . The original report argued Snowden overstated his injuries and lied about his education, while the full investigation includes contrary evidence.

. . . Snowden fled after sharing classified documents with journalists (including Intercept co-founders Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras) detailing the NSA’s global surveillance regime.

After attempting to make his way to Ecuador, he was stranded in Russia when the U.S. revoked his passport. Snowden has said he would return home if he could have a fair trial and the right to argue a public interest defense of his actions, something not permitted under the Espionage Act.

Snowden directly challenged the assertion he is in any kind of contact with Russian intelligence agents — pointing to a mistranslation in the report from a Russian ambassador. According to Snowden, NPR cut the ambassador off before he could say he was merely speculating that Snowden had provided the Kremlin with intelligence. Plus, Snowden notes, he is regularly critical of Russian policy at the risk of his own safety and security. . .

The report also still includes extensive redactions, including 13 “high risk” national security consequences of Snowden’s actions. Much of the report’s explanation of how Snowden took the information also remains secret. . .

“The American people have every right to know the extent of the damage Edward Snowden did to our national security . . ,” Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, R-Ga., the chair of the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

After challenging many points, Snowden turned to the committee’s attacks on his character: “Was I pain in the ass to work with? Perhaps; many technologists are. But this report establishes no worse.”