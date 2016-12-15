U.S. House members want audit of federal dog experiments

WASHINGTON Five federal agencies are under fire for using 294 dogs in experiments last year that caused the animals “significant pain and distress,” including induced heart attacks, drilling on their skulls and surgeries to implant equipment.

That’s according to the White Coat Waste Project, a group that wants to stop the animal testing and force the agencies to disclose more information on exactly what they’ve been doing.

The issue has aroused attention on Capitol Hill, . . . The bipartisan group has requested a federal audit of the programs. . . .

On Tuesday, (12/13/16) Justin Goodman, vice president of advocacy and public policy at the White Coat Waste Project, called the request for an audit a “crucial bipartisan effort to scrutinize how taxpayers’ money is spent on the government’s secretive and wasteful experiments” on dogs and other animals.

Related article: http://blog.whitecoatwaste.org