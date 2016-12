Figure Skater Michael Weiss skating to the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah" with his wife and daughter singing and his son playing guitar.

The last act of a 2-hour Family Skating Tribute on ABC quickly skimmed through and was simply thrown for a loop. Didn't expect this!

Weiss is a three-time National Champion and still going strong.

November 27, 2016 airdate (Date posted on video not updated yet)

Leonard Cohen-songwriter, musician died on 11-7-2016