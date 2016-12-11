A hero of REAL news: Amy Goodman and "Democracy Now!" celebrate 20 years of fearless journalism in the age of lies

Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi recently called Goodman “as close to the ideal of what it means to be a journalist as one can get in this business.” In this age of fake news . . . ordinary people, revered journalists and celebrities alike turn to Goodman because they see her as a guardian of truth. Goodman also has something akin to the outsider appeal and integrity of Sen. Bernie Sanders: Her daily news program is 100 percent supported by listeners, viewers and foundations, not by advertising or corporate sponsorship. . .

A middle-aged teacher explained that Goodman offers “relevant information you can’t find anywhere else.” Working people, retirees and folks of various ages, gender identities and races seem to say the same thing: “Democracy Now!” is one of the few strongholds of “real news.”

The recent victory of Native Americans against the Dakota Access pipeline — conditional or otherwise — can be directly traced back to Goodman’s early reporting from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Weeks before the mainstream media bothered to take notice, she and the “Democracy Now!” team filmed security guards unleashing dogs and pepper spray on the peaceful “water protectors.” The footage went viral, receiving more than 14 million views, and was shared on nearly all the mainstream media outlets, including CNN, NBC and CBS, once they had no choice but to cover it. . .

(At the 20th anniversary celebration of “Democracy Now!") a video montage played — a highlight reel of Goodman’s coverage, from the 1991 East Timor independence movement and the 2008 Republican National Convention to this year’s pipeline protests and everything in between. What’s significant about the reports of those three events is that in each case Goodman risked death or arrest simply in order to point a camera at real people and real problems. Goodman’s 20-plus years of fearless reporting and unquestioned integrity distinguishes her, for many people on the left, as a journalist to trust . .

Our collective grasp of reality is under attack: In an eye-opening piece, Think Progress warned that Donald Trump’s random, inconsistent and ridiculous lies are not accidental; they’re a strategy to control the public by making us collectively misinformed, confused and divided. According to a poll from BuzzFeed News, fake news headlines fool American adults about 75 percent of the time. Now more than ever, independent journalism demands a strategy built around championing the truth and the people willing to tell it.

Needless to say, “Democracy Now!” isn’t perfect. One downside of real news is that it can often be depressing. The news program opens a window into the ugliest horrors confronting the world today . . .

How can the media empower the public to form a consensus around difficult truths . . . “Democracy Now!” offers one possible model, although certainly not the only one. It represents the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., aired by nearly 1,400 radio and television stations across the globe and available free online. It took Sanders decades in public life — effectively saying the same things over and over — before large numbers of people paid attention. Perhaps after 20 years on the job, Goodman is well positioned to lead a media revolution, one in which we demand that our news stands truthful, independent and fearless in the face of lies.