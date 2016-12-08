Newsvine

D. R. Inspired Me

About The world extends beyond our borders-Respect others-Negotiation, Not war Articles: 1 Seeds: 214 Comments: 5719 Since: May 2012

John Lennon death anniversary: 6 songs that defined the musician-activist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by D. R. Inspired Me View Original Article: Daily News & Analysis
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 8:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

From Imagine to Working Class Hero, John Lennon wrote some of the greatest songs known to man.

On this day in 1980, a mentally-disturbed man obsessed with JD Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye shot dead John Lennon. It’s hard to imagine what Lennon would’ve been like if he had survived to this age. How would Lennon have reacted to the world as we know today is a question that takes some pondering. . . . .

The truth is that former Beatles John Lennon, was an artist and activist with no comparison, a man who challenged governments and establishments and wrote songs that would live on for eternity.

On his death anniversary, we look back upon some of his most epic verses, words that resonate in the world to this day:

See Original Article, includes Pictures and Videos.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor