John Lennon death anniversary: 6 songs that defined the musician-activist

From Imagine to Working Class Hero, John Lennon wrote some of the greatest songs known to man.

On this day in 1980, a mentally-disturbed man obsessed with JD Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye shot dead John Lennon. It’s hard to imagine what Lennon would’ve been like if he had survived to this age. How would Lennon have reacted to the world as we know today is a question that takes some pondering. . . . .

The truth is that former Beatles John Lennon, was an artist and activist with no comparison, a man who challenged governments and establishments and wrote songs that would live on for eternity.

On his death anniversary, we look back upon some of his most epic verses, words that resonate in the world to this day: