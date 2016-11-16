Newsvine

Your remembrances of Gwen Ifill - YouTube-PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour - NOV. 15, 2016

"Finally tonight, since the news of Gwen Ifill's death, we've received a flood of responses from those remembering her contributions to journalism, and to their own lives. We end with some of those, and some of Gwen's own thoughts on journalism."

Published on Nov 15, 2016 - Tributes have flooded in since Gwen Ifill's death Monday, Nov. 14, from those remembering her contributions to journalism to the impact she had on their own lives.

Video 6 minutes 

