Your remembrances of Gwen Ifill - YouTube-PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour - NOV. 15, 2016

"Finally tonight, since the news of Gwen Ifill's death, we've received a flood of responses from those remembering her contributions to journalism, and to their own lives. We end with some of those, and some of Gwen's own thoughts on journalism."

-------------------

Published on Nov 15, 2016 - Tributes have flooded in since Gwen Ifill's death Monday, Nov. 14, from those remembering her contributions to journalism to the impact she had on their own lives.