Supermoon Dominates the Sky Tonight … but There's More

The Full Supermoon will rise around sunset tonight and come closer to Earth than any full moon since January 1948.

Maybe because it’s been clear where I live for the past week, the moon’s been putting on a show like none other. We’ve been able to watch it wax from crescent through gibbous phases as on its way to tonight’s grand supermoon finale. Last night, the moon was so bright and so high, it felt like an egg of light cracking over my head. Tonight, the moon will rise within minutes of sundown and stay up all night. If you get to see it moonrise, you’ll see it again just before it sets tomorrow morning if you’re an early riser. Look to the northeast tonight for moonrise and the northwest for moonset.

Because the moon rises very close to sunset, it will appear pale at rise time in a relatively bright sky. I know you’ll be taking pictures of moonrise just like I will, so here’s the good news. Any camera will do, even mobile phones, especially early on when the light of the moon balances with the remaining daylight. Shoot within 15 minutes of moonrise. That way you’ll still capture features on the moon’s face and the landscape at the same time. Once the moon starts looking bright to your eye, your camera will show it as a featureless disk of bright light if you expose to capture both the moon and a scene.