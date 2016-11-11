MAGA: To Make America Great, Trump Should Fire Himself and Let the Future Take Over

Well, if Trump thinks he’s going to micro-manage America to greatness, he’s in WAY over his head.

Because, truth is, a society of more than 300 million individuals is far too complex for a president and his cohort to lead. (A group of 300 individuals is too complex for one person, let alone 300 million!) And if Trump were smart, and if he wants to leave a TRUE legacy, he’d not only loosen up all of the unnecessary regulations crippling the economy (as he has promised to do), he’d also decentralize America in every way possible. . .

Bleeding edge science is now confirming what the brilliant economists Mises and Hayek said many decades ago: Central planning in complex systems is not only impossible, it’s inevitably destructive. . .

“There’s a natural process of increasing complexity in the world,” NECSI’s director Yaneer Bar-Yam told Vice magazine’s Jason Koebler. “And we can recognize that at some point, that increase in complexity is going to run into the complexity of the individual. And at that point, hierarchical organizations will fail. . .

But democracy as we know it — as a system of top-down control — is becoming less and less effective and more and more harmful to the individual: “Hierarchical organizations are failing in the response to decision-making challenges. And this is true whether we’re talking about dictatorships, or communism that had very centralized control processes, and for representative democracies today. Representative democracies still focus power in one or few individuals. And that concentration of control and decision-making makes those systems ineffective.”

It used to be that humans lived simple, local lives and, thus, were easily controlled. Today, though, that’s far from the case. Each individual has an infinitely complex life. Each block in each city consists of billions of complex interactions happening every single minute.

Something as mundane as a trip to the grocery store, for example, is only possible due to a synergy of mind-shatteringly complex global interactions, created by tens of thousands of individuals with lives just as unique and infinitely complex as your own.

Our systems of governance need to reflect the complexity of our daily lives and top-down control simply won’t cut it anymore. . .

Again, as societies become more complex we need systems which reflect that complexity and leverage it for more peace and prosperity.

“We cannot expect one individual to know how to respond to the challenges of the world today,” Bar-Yam said. “So whether we talk about one candidate or another, the Democrats or Republicans, Clinton versus Trump. The real question ultimately is, will we be able to change the system?”

The answer is an emphatic yes. And it’ll happen either by permissionless innovation or the “leader” simply letting go and allowing society to organize itself in a decentralized manner.

If Trump allowed the latter to take place, the advantages of such decentralization will be immediate. One, centralized and corruptible power would have less of an impact. Two, State-sanctioned monopolies will crumble as a strong competitive environment forms. And three, transaction fees and barriers to entry would be pushed into the dirt and become essentially non-existent and negligible. (See full text and graphics in Original Article)

So, what’s the ultimate solution? And what will this future look like? Well, we’ll get to that in tomorrow’s episode. See Part II here:

