YOU'RE FIRED!

America’s voters fired their ruling elites last night.

After 30 years of arrogant misrule and wantonly planting the seeds of economic and financial ruin throughout Flyover America, the Wall Street/Washington establishment and its mainstream media tools have been repudiated like never before in modern history.

During the course of the past year, upwards of 70 million citizens — 59 million for Trump and 13 million for Bernie Sanders — have voted for dramatic change. That is, for an end to pointless and failed wars and interventions abroad and a bubble-based economic policy at home.

The latter showered Wall Street and the bicoastal elites with vast financial windfalls — even as it left 90% of Flyover America behind, where households struggled with stagnant wages, vanishing jobs, soaring health costs, shrinking living standards and diminishing hope for the future.

The voters also said in no uncertain terms that they are fed-up with a “rigged” system that has one set of rules for establishment insiders and another for everyone else. . . .

Stated differently, the people did connect the dots. There is a straight line from repeal of Glass-Steagall by the Rubin-Clinton democrats in the late 1990s through the resounding repudiations of the Clintons last night.

This string includes the M&A roll-up of the giant Wall Street banks after 1998; the subprime mortgage scams, housing booms and subsequent crash during the next decade; the panicked multi-trillion bailouts of the Wall Street gambling houses in the fall of 2008 and the lunatic spree of central bank money pumping that followed; the soaring stock market fueled by the Fed’s free money that arose therefrom; and the egregious global fund-raising and shakedowns of the Clinton Foundation and personal wealth accumulations by the Clinton’s personally . .

This feckless resort to monumental public borrowing and money printing did generate a faux prosperity in the Imperial City and a $25 trillion gain in financial wealth among the gambling and financial asset owing classes at the top of the economic ladder. But the bicoastal elites in Washington, Wall Street and Silicon Valley and its environs, luxuriating in their good fortune, essentially assumed that all was fixed and all was forgotten from the dark days of the financial crisis.

Not at all. The rubes remembered. No one in America supported the Wall Street bailouts except a few ten-thousands Wall Street operators, hedge funds and other gamblers; and the politicians and Keynesian policy apparatchiks who saw it as a new route to power and spoils.

What happened last night — especially in the rust belt precincts where 70,000 factories have already closed and 6 million breadwinner jobs have disappeared — was nothing less than the third vote on TARP. Whereas the cowardly House GOP had capitulated to Wall Street and their spineless leaders on the second vote in late September 2008, the rank and file voters of Flyover America last night proclaimed loudly that it had not been done with their leave. Not at all.

The resentments and anger on main street has not only been simmering for years; it’s inhabitants have also figured out that it was on their backs that Wall Street was rehabilitated and then inflated to hideous valuations that bear no relationship to the faltering economy of main street. . .

We are now more convinced than ever that 2% inflation targeting is the greatest governmental assault on the working classes known to modern history. And the working classes of Flyover America — whose jobs are most exposed to the China Price on goods and the India Price on services—-finally said they are not going to take it any longer.

That’s a start, but it’s way too late for orderly reform and incremental change. The essence of last night’s thunderbolt — Brexit 2.0 on steroids– is that the ruinous rule of the existing Wall Street/Washington establishment has been repudiated and ended.

But there is nothing to replace it. Donald Trump has no coherent program at all — just a talent for name-checking the symptoms and rubbing them raw:

