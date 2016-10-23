Politics is Dead: Stop Feeding the Zombies

“You’re American?” my Russian Uber driver asked a few days ago as he drove me to the Prague airport.

“Yep,” I said.

He snorted. “What do you think of elections? Who will you vote for this year?”

“I don’t negotiate with terrorists,” I replied.

“Aha! Oh, so you do not vote?”

“Nope.”

He went silent for a minute.

“Hmm…,” he then said. “OK. So, what do you think about what’s happening in Syria?”

“I think it’s a disaster,” I told him. “We are supporting terrorism.”

“Yes, OK. You are good American. You are not blinded by media. You know what the rest of the world thinks about America right now?”

“What do they think?” I asked.

His answer, in short: The rest of the world thinks we’ve lost our [expletive deleted] minds.

As you know, the presidential debates were yesterday. I, personally, have no idea how they went. Nor do I care.

I think it’s literally the least interesting thing on the planet. Moreover, I believe that by abstaining from entering that space, I’m doing my part to starve the beast.

Here’s where I’m putting my energy instead…

(SEE Original Article and Go Deep . . . )