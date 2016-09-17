Songaminute Man: Elderly man with Alzheimer's scores record deal after 'car karaoke' goes viral

An 80-year-old British man diagnosed with dementia three years ago has been offered a record deal after online videos of him singing in the car went viral.

Ted McDermott, known as Teddy Mac, has been signed up by Decca Records after 'car karaoke' videos posted by his son Simon were watched 40 million times online.

Simon found that singing as the two drove round Blackburn, in northern England, helped his father cope with his Alzheimer's disease. . . .

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive at the Alzheimer's Society, said music could have a positive impact on people with dementia and that favourite songs or pieces could also be powerful prompts for reminiscence.

"This is clearly the case when Teddy sings and is transported back to his time as an entertainer," Mr Hughes said.

Now Teddy Mac will be headed for chart success with his own version of the Frank Sinatra classic You Make Me Feel So Young, to be released September 23.