9/16/2016 - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OLIVER STONE: We Live In A Disney World
The 'Snowden' director believes we live in a world of sanitized media, and he's devoted his career to telling stories that dive beneath the surface.
9/16/2016 - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OLIVER STONE: We Live In A Disney World
The 'Snowden' director believes we live in a world of sanitized media, and he's devoted his career to telling stories that dive beneath the surface.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment