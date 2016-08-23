Trump, Clinton 'Have Not Earned Our Vote,' says Jill Stein

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said Republican Party nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton “have not earned our vote” for president.

“Politicians do not have a new form of entitlement," Stein told ABC's "This Week." "They are not entitled to our vote. They have to earn our votes.” . .

A poll by ABC News/Washington Post this month found that 57 percent of voters are dissatisfied with the choice between Trump and Clinton. Stein polled at 4 percent in the same survey, well ahead of the one half of 1 percent of votes she won in the 2012 presidential election. . . .

People are told to "vote against who you're scared of, rather than for the candidate who represents your values," she said. "What we have seen over the years is that this politics of fear actually delivered everything that we were afraid of.” . . .

This election, Stein has written an open letter to the Trump and Clinton campaigns asking them to allow her and Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson to join the debates.