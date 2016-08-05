See Steven Tyler's Electric 'We're All Somebody' Performance on 'Fallon'

Wow! Never underestimate Steven Tyler. What a band he's with right now -- Eclectic, impressive, fascinating, and large - a lotta people and a lotta musical instruments. How do they fit 'em all in this one song - Check it out!

Performing live with a beefed-up version of his backup band, Tyler tackled "We're All Somebody from Somewhere," the title track from his new solo album. . . .

The tune also feels like a three-minute introduction to Tyler's new band, Loving Mary, whose members back up their frontman with blasts of brass and bursts of vocal harmony. They may not be as immediately recognizable as the members of Aerosmith, but they're all somebody from somewhere.