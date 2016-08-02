The US government wants to throw Chelsea Manning into indefinite solitary confinement for her own suicide attempt

After facing years of systematic abuse by the US government, whistleblower Chelsea Manning attempted to take her own life in prison on July 5, 2016.

And now, US military officials have informed her that she faces three new serious "administrative" charges related to her suicide attempt . . . .

If convicted of these trumped up charges, Chelsea faces: - Indefinite solitary confinement for the rest of her prison term (another 30 years) - “Maximum security” classification (in the same facility), and - Nearly a decade before she can ever be classified as a “minimum security” prisoner.

----------

Petition to the US Secretary of the Army: “Punishing Chelsea Manning for attempting to take her own life after systemic mistreatment is inhumane. Drop these new charges, and immediately give Chelsea access to adequate health care.”