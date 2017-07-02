Ai Weiwei's Lego Art of 'Freedom Fighters' hits US

6-28-2017 -- Ai Weiwei portrays 176 activists and political prisoners by using thousands of lego bricks in a new installation displayed in Washington DC.

Ai Weiwei came up with the idea for Trace, a sprawling portrait project of 176 free speech activists and prisoners of conscience, when he was incarcerated by the Chinese Govt. in 2011.

Raises the question of the nature of freedom and how it's protected or violated by governments.

Video 2:40

Related--CBS News: Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei's new exhibit puts a spotlight on free speech advocates