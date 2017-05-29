The National Memorial Day Concert (2017)

For Memorial Day: Every year this event is wonderful. This year especially so with a riveting story from the beginning of WWII for starters. That definitely WAS when AMERICA was GREAT. The ingenuity, courage - the WWII generation, one of the best generations ever.

Watch the National Memorial Day Concert (outdoors at the U.S. Capitol), an American tradition honoring the military service of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

