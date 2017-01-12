Michelle Obama was Jimmy Fallon's only guest . . . (Michelle is the best part of Obama!)

Michelle Obama’s goodbye fete Wednesday on “The Tonight Show” . . She was Jimmy Fallon’s sole guest and the late night host dedicated his entire show to her. .

The first lady said the end of her husband’s administration has “been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn’t expect.” She cried at her final event in the White House last week and Fallon asked her why. “Talking about kids. Kids are my heart,” she said. . . . She also pledged to continue working on her initiatives to encourage young people to pursue higher education and eat healthy. “I’m not done. I’m too young to stop,” she said. “We’ve made plans for the continuation of all that we’re doing. I will continue to stay involved with these issues as long as I live. . . .

. . Fallon got to asking the first lady about politics was a question about her meeting with her successor. Michelle Obama said she had given Melania Trump advice on how to create a safe space for her family while living in the White House. She added that she’d be there in the future to help Melania or Ivanka . . .

In another segment, she and Fallon wrote thank you notes. The comedian penned one to Michelle Obama. “Thank you, Mrs. Obama, for being a strong, smart, independent woman — an activist, a style icon and a great dancer, and showing us all what it would look like if Beyoncé married a much nerdier Jay Z,” he said.

She wrote one to her husband: “Thank you, Barack, . . . See video in original article

The show closed with a performance by Stevie Wonder, who is the first lady’s favorite singer. He remixed one of his most famous songs for her. “My Michelle amour, lovely as a summer day. . . .

