Fake News or Real? HOW TO Self-Check The News And Get The Facts

12-5-2016 - Fake news stories can have real-life consequences. On Sunday, police said a man with a rifle who claimed to be "self-investigating" a baseless online conspiracy theory entered a Washington, D.C., pizzeria and fired the weapon inside the restaurant.

So, yes, fake news is a big problem. . . And when sites like DC Gazette share stories about people who allegedly investigated the Clinton family being found dead, the stories go viral . . .

The idea is that people should have a fundamental sense of media literacy. And based on a study recently released by Stanford University researchers, many people don't.

Stopping the proliferation of fake news isn't just the responsibility of the platforms used to spread it. Those who consume news also need to find ways of determining if what they're reading is true. We offer several tips below.

-- See ORIGINAL ARTICLE

In the end, it really does depend on taking responsibility and being an engaged consumer of news.